UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

UNH stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $252.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,362. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

