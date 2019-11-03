UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 31.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $252.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 163,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,637,581.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,400. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a $260.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

