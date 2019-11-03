Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.92, 2,748,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,667,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNIT. BidaskClub lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Uniti Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Uniti Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Uniti Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

