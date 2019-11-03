Univar (UNVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) is set to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Univar had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Univar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UNVR opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. Univar has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

In other Univar news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn bought 4,878 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,681.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Stavropoulos bought 5,118 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.55 per share, with a total value of $100,056.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $361,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

