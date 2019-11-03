Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 242 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

USAP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 16.1% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 448,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 62,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 47.5% in the second quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

USAP traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. 13,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.45. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

