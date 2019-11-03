Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $5.43 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Unum Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Unum Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 11,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

