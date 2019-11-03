Uquid Coin Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $984,755.00 and approximately $690,543.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0985 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, IDAX and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.08 or 0.05687663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045732 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, OOOBTC, Exrates, Livecoin, IDAX, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

