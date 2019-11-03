US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on US Concrete in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Concrete currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $53.00 on Friday. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.36.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $177,498 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 28.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 13.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 26.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter valued at $4,322,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

