Usca Ria LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 60,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

SOXX stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.50. The stock had a trading volume of 663,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.94. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $229.51.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

