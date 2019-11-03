Usca Ria LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 231,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after purchasing an additional 93,743 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

TLT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.56. 11,425,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,903,339. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.90 and a one year high of $148.90.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

