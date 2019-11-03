Usca Ria LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.1% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 533,450 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34.

