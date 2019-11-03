Usca Ria LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.58.

Shares of GS traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.39. 2,073,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,218. The company has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.13. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

