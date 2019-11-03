USD Coin (USDC) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $468.46 million and approximately $206.18 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010865 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Poloniex. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.53 or 0.01977222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053051 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 469,515,926 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,034,517 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, CoinEx, SouthXchange, Poloniex, OKEx, Korbit, Crex24, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

