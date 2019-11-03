ValuEngine Lowers ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACCO. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,019. The firm has a market cap of $887.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.78. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $103,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,284.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick Buchenroth sold 21,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $212,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,539 shares of company stock worth $2,876,810 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

