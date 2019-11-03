ValuEngine Lowers Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price objective on Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,571,000 after buying an additional 1,372,377 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,681,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,459,000 after acquiring an additional 346,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 132.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 321,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 944,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,990,000 after purchasing an additional 308,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

