ValuEngine Lowers Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:NTTYY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.44. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph & Telephone had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $26.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nippon Telegraph & Telephone will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business.

