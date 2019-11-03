ValuEngine Upgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to “Sell”

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of CHH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,143. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $66.71 and a 1 year high of $94.78.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 11,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $1,023,766.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $1,292,778.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,052.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $75,000. 59.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

