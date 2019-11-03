ValuEngine Upgrades DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DKILY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. 43,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

