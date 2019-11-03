ValuEngine Upgrades Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ICON opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Iconix Brand Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iconix Brand Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,356 shares of the brand management company’s stock after buying an additional 109,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Iconix Brand Group worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

