ValuEngine Upgrades KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) to Sell

KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.85. 550,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.35. KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20.

About KIMBERLY CLARK/ADR

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swimming diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, baby lotion and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; and feminine pads, panty protectors, tampons, and intimate wipes for women.

