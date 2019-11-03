Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $139,681,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $76,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,401 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $44.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

