Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 300 Shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 2,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.26. VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $149.28.

