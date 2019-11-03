Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,958 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ardmore Shipping worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $88,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $95,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 229.4% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 15,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 12.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ASC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 363,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,060. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $264.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.25. Ardmore Shipping Corp has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.16 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. Ardmore Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt raised Ardmore Shipping to an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

