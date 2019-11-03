Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 95,607 Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Advaxis were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

ADXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of Advaxis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,911. Advaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 113.67%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advaxis, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

