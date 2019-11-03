Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 73,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 65.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.41. 1,638,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,037. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The company has a market cap of $80.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.72. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $5.66.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,948.40% and a negative return on equity of 125.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.