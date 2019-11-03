Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,405,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,818,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,212,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after acquiring an additional 116,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,188,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,291,000 after acquiring an additional 40,011 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 740,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,400,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,601. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.