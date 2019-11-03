Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 231,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $95.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

