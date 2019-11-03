Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 778,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 778,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 572,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on VREX. ValuEngine downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.17.
Varex Imaging stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.
Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.