Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Vaxart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.32. The company had a trading volume of 88,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,981. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 244.38% and a negative return on equity of 131.05%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaxart will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxart news, insider Wouter Latour purchased 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.10. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 7,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $2,126,666.57. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,520,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,539,907. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vaxart stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 65.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Vaxart worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

