Vector Group (VGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Vector Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $538.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vector Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VGR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine upgraded Vector Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

