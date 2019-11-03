Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Trading 5.2% Higher

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.35, 386,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 311,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $19.00 price objective on Veeco Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.97 million, a P/E ratio of -358.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VECO)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

