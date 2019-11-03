Ventures V. L.P. 5Am Buys 454,545 Shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am acquired 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,886,358.75. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.