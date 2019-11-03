Veritas Asset Management LLP Acquires 164,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 7.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Facebook worth $809,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after buying an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after buying an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,363,295,000 after buying an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after buying an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,694,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,986,253. The stock has a market cap of $546.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.78.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.54.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $23,617,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,658,337 shares of company stock worth $859,687,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

