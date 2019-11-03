Veritas Asset Management LLP Boosts Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for 2.9% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 2.00% of Cooper Companies worth $294,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $291.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,899.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.