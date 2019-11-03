Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 109,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 45,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 94,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $75,557.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,362.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,943 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

VZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.37. 9,594,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,427,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.