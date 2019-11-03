Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded by Eight Capital to Neutral

Eight Capital lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. CIBC set a $25.00 price target on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 270.13%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 172,033 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 207,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 521,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

