Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 50.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $27.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 19.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 60,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

