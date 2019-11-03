Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.67.

VET opened at C$18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.83.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.41, for a total transaction of C$107,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,190,610.10.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

