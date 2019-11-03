Verra Mobility (VRRM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.25 million. On average, analysts expect Verra Mobility to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VRRM stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. ValuEngine lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Verra Mobility from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Verra Mobility in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.76.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

