Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $333,282.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,986 shares of company stock worth $815,100. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vicor by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vicor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Vicor by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

