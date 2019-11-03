Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.20, approximately 177,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 318,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

VTGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

Get Vistagen Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistagen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.