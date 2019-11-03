Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on VSLR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Alex J. Dunn sold 68,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $545,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,714.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,319 shares of company stock worth $2,402,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 10.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSLR opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Vivint Solar has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.34.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 97.07%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

