Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €169.00 ($196.51) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €211.00 ($245.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €193.00 ($224.42) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €185.64 ($215.86).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €172.70 ($200.81) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €160.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a 12 month high of €176.30 ($205.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

