Voltabox (ETR:VBX) Trading Down 1.9%

Voltabox AG (ETR:VBX)’s share price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €7.10 ($8.26) and last traded at €7.10 ($8.26), approximately 1,368 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €7.24 ($8.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €11.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40.

Voltabox Company Profile (ETR:VBX)

Voltabox AG develops, manufactures, and sells battery systems for e-mobility in industrial applications in Germany, European Union, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Voltapower, Voltaforce, and Voltamotion. The Voltapower segment offers battery systems for use in forklifts, mining vehicles, electric buses for public transport, and automated guided vehicles.

