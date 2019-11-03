wave edu coin (WEC) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One wave edu coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitUBU and STEX. wave edu coin has a total market cap of $364,153.00 and approximately $69,402.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00217874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.46 or 0.01394452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00120023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

wave edu coin Token Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,749,746 tokens. wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. wave edu coin’s official website is www.waveeducoins.com.

wave edu coin Token Trading

wave edu coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitUBU. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire wave edu coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy wave edu coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for wave edu coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for wave edu coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.