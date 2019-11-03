Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given a $114.00 Price Target by Wolfe Research Analysts

Wayfair (NYSE:W) has been assigned a $114.00 price objective by Wolfe Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wayfair from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.79.

Shares of W traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.74. 5,769,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,472. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $401,724.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,045 shares in the company, valued at $17,472,122.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $37,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,751 shares of company stock valued at $3,259,991 in the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 9.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 5.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

