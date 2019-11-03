Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. 16,299,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

