Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $52.18 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

