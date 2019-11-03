Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) is scheduled to announce its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

WLKP opened at $22.93 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.4646 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WLKP shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.