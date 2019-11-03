Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Westrock were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank grew its position in shares of Westrock by 5.4% during the second quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 7,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $796,924.04. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.63.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

